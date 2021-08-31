Tokyo Paralympics: Gordon Reid reaches semi-final as GB win two more bronzes

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid in action
Reid had won his last four meetings against Fernandez
Paralympic Games on the BBC
Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8
Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Defending champion Gordon Reid reached the men's singles semi-final at the Tokyo Paralympics with a three-set victory over Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.

The British fifth seed came through 7-5 3-6 6-1 against the world number four in two and a half hours.

Earlier, archer Victoria Rumary won bronze for GB in the women's W1 event while there was also table tennis bronze for the class 8 team of Ross Wilson, Aaron McKibbin and Billy Shilton after they lost to China in the semi-finals.

Boccia player David Smith bids to retain his BC1 individual title from 08:50 BST against Malaysia's Chew Wei Lun.

The GB men's wheelchair basketball team face Canada in the quarter-finals at 10:15 as they bid to add Paralympic gold to their European and world titles.

Swimmer Becky Redfern, who gave birth to son Patrick in July 2020, qualified second-fastest for the final of the SB13 100m breaststroke (11:09).

Athlete Sammi Kinghorn bids for a medal in the T53 100m, an event in which she was world champion in 2017 (12:37).

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured