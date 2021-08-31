Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ni Riain has reached five finals in Tokyo

Irish Para-swimmers Ellen Keane and Roisin Ni Riain booked their place in finals at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day eight of the Paralympics.

For Ni Riain it is a fifth final of the Games having swam a PB 1:20.81 in the SB13 100m breaststroke heats.

Keane, gold medallist in the SB8 100m breaststroke, clocked 2:40.99 to qualify seventh fastest for the SM9 200m individual medley final.

The finals will be held later on Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere in the pool Newtownards native Barry McClements narrowly missed out on a place in the SM9 200m individual medley final, finishing 10th after the heats with a time of 2:29.68.

He returns on Thursday for the S9 100m butterfly, his main event.

MacSorley out to book semi-final spot

Belfast wheelchair basketballer James MacSorley is out to help Great Britain book a semi-final place when they meet Canada in a last eight tie at 10:15 BST.

The sides met in the semi-finals at London 2012, when Canada emerged victorious on their way to securing the gold medal.

Dungannon's Phil Eaglesham shot a season best 632 in the R5 mixed 10 air rifle prone to take 21st overall, and exhibit some strong form going into his main event - the R9 missed 50m rifle prone SH2 - on Saturday.

In Para-cycling, Ireland's Gary O'Reilly backed up his bronze medal in the H5 time trial with a fourth place finish in the road race, in a time of 2:24.57.

Niamh McCarthy recorded a best throw of 28.94 to finish fifth in the F41 discus.