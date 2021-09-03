Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Owen Miller came from fifth place with 400m left to secure gold

Scotland's Owen Miller says his race "went exactly the way I wanted" as he secured gold in the T20 1500m on his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

But defending champions Gordon Reid and partner Alfie Hewett had to be content with silver after losing in the final of the wheelchair tennis doubles.

The tandem pair of Sophie Unwin and Scottish pilot Jenny Holl also won silver in the women's B road race.

The 29-year-old Miller secured his title with a brilliant final lap.

"I timed it right and knew I could do it," he said. "I went for it and knew nobody was going to catch me."

Miller, who has an intellectual impairment, came from fifth place with 400m to go and overtook Russian Alexander Rabotnitskii on the last bend before sprinting home to clock three minutes 54.57 seconds.

"I gave it my all," he said. "I could never really imagine I'd be a Paralympic gold medallist when I took up the sport, but I am today."

Reigning champion Reid, who faces partner Hewett in the bronze medal match in the singles, was a final-set tie breaker away from retaining the doubles title.

However, French duo Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer took the title 5-7 6-0 6-6 (1-4).