Jason Smyth was greeted by wife Elise and children Lottie and Evie after returning home to Belfast on Thursday evening

Jason Smyth says his latest Paralympic gold medal triumph "has probably meant the most" after a difficult build-up to the Tokyo Games because of injury.

The Irish sprinter clinched his fourth straight T13 100m title to bring up his haul of Paralympic gold medals to six.

"I wasn't sure if maybe I was going to be done competing," said Smyth, 34.

"With that as the backdrop, to put it all together when you needed to definitely makes everything that little bit sweeter."

Smyth arrived back home to a hero's welcome on Thursday evening as wife Elise, children Evie and Lottie and parents Diane and Lloyd were among loved ones and supporters who turned up to greet him at George Best Belfast City Airport.

The county Londonderry man said the dramatic nature of his triumph last Sunday as he held off emerging Algerian Skander Djamil Athmani by 0.01 seconds in a photo-finish added a further dimension to his latest triumph, which brought up his haul of gold medals during his unbeaten Paralympic career to an astonishing 21.

"I'm just reflecting on what's been a fourth Games and an incredible experience.

"The race being so close added to the excitement. Maybe not so much for me but for those watching. It's great and just great to be back home now."

Smyth will now take a well-earned rest and also ponder whether he should prolong his Paralympic career to a fifth Games at Paris in 2024.

"I always did say I'd like to do it [Paris] but that I would go to Tokyo and then take a bit of time to reflect and see going forward. That's where I'm at and I'll spend the next few weeks reflecting on that.

"I still like the idea of it but I'll reflect and have a chat with family.

"Success and medals come and go. What's important in life is the people around you and that support you because they are there regardless and I'm very fortunate to have that in my life."