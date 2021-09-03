Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hannah Cockroft (right) defended her title from Rio 2016 with Kare Adenegan (left) winning silver

Hannah Cockroft won her seventh Paralympic gold medal as British team-mate Kare Adenegan took silver in the women's T34 800m at Tokyo 2020.

Cockroft set a new Paralympic record of one minute 48.99 seconds in a dominant display, breaking her own previous Games best by almost 12 seconds.

It was her second title in Tokyo, after she broke her own world record to retain the 100m crown last Sunday.

Adenegan clocked a new personal best, finishing almost 11 seconds back.

That meant she upgraded on the bronze she won in the event in Rio five years ago, with American Alexa Halko taking third in Tokyo. Fellow Briton Fabienne Andre was fourth in a new personal best time.

"I was a bit worried coming out - I had a bit of an accident in the warm-up, so my hand is not in great shape," Cockroft told Channel 4.

"That put me off a little bit but apart from that, I was 0.1 of a second off a world record, so I'm so frustrated!

"I wasn't thinking too much about the time; I just wanted to get round. I had no idea what Kare had to offer, Alexa is normally up there, so I knew I had to get out hard. So I just went for it.

"In my head, I always think that they are right behind me. I had a few slips on the home straight which probably lost me the time, but it's not about the time when you get here.

"It's all about the medal and I got the one that I wanted."

Adenegan, whose silver was her second of the Games, added: "I'm really pleased, and to go sub-two minutes as well, honestly I'm so happy.

"I take a lot of confidence from it. I'm really pleased I was able to perform when it counted."