Beth Munro (right) was beaten to gold by the much more experienced Lisa Gjessing (left)

Great Britain's first Paralympic taekwondo medallist, Beth Munro, says her journey to silver was "surreal and amazing".

The 28-year-old only began the sport in late 2019 after being spotted by Disability Sport Wales at a talent identification day on Anglesey.

She joined the British full-time programme in March and the Paralympic final was just her fifth competitive fight.

"I'm on cloud nine," Munro said.

"It's a cheesy phrase but it's exactly how I feel. The fact that it was my fifth ever taekwondo competitive fight and I've only been doing the sport for 18 months - [it is] just a very surreal and amazing journey that has ended with silverware and I'm absolutely ecstatic."

The only time Munro had fought before the Games was the Paralympic qualifier.

She won her first three bouts in Tokyo to earn a place in the final and guarantee herself a medal.

Munro faced Denmark's Lisa Gjessing for gold but the four-time world champion proved too great a challenge to overcome as she won the inaugural women's K44 -58kg Paralympic title 32-14.

But Munro, who was originally targeting Paris 2024 as her first Paralympics before her Tokyo qualification, believes she will be much-improved next time around.

"I'm very excited to see where my skillset will be in three years' time," Munro told BBC Sport Wales.

"The fact that the majority of the kicks in the final were essentially stabs and back legs - there are umpteen other kicks that I will bring to competitions in the future.

"Look out Paris is all I can say. I'm aiming for gold."

Munro's semi-final win brought tears and celebrations back home in Liverpool as her friends and family gathered to watch her secure a medal.

She admits watching the video out in Japan brought her to tears too.

As well as thanking her family, friends and coaches back home for their support, Munro is just as grateful to the student, called Chantelle, who invited her along to that talent identification day in Wales less than two years ago.

It was a day that changed the course of Munro's life.