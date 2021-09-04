Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Smith has won Paralympic team and individual medals

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Boccia gold medallist David Smith said it is an "unbelievable honour" after he was chosen to carry the Great Britain flag at Sunday's closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Smith, 32, retained his BC1 singles title on Wednesday for his third gold overall and his fifth Paralympic medal.

It saw him become the most successful British boccia player of all time.

"I am proud to be the face of the athletes that are here, and those who have already returned home," he said.

"It is an unbelievable honour to be leading out the ParalympicsGB team at the closing ceremony," Smith added.

"Not only am I representing the sport that I love, but the wider ParalympicsGB team too.

"I have received so much support over these last 12 days, this honour is for every one of them - athletes, support staff and British fans alike."

Chef de mission Penny Briscoe said Smith "truly represents the spirit of the Games".

"He is the most wonderful ambassador for the sport of boccia, for our entire team and for the Paralympic movement too," she said.

Boccia and goalball are the only two sports on the Paralympic programme that do not have an Olympic equivalent.

The closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium is due to start at 12:00 BST.