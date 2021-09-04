Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

David Weir couldn't end a nine-year wait for another medal

Great Britain's David Weir finished fifth in the men's T54 marathon at the Tokyo Paralympics as Switzerland's Marcel Hug took gold.

China's Zhang Yong took silver ahead of American Daniel Romanchuk, who crossed the line for bronze.

Six-time Paralympic champion Weir, 42, last won a medal in London 2012 - and could not end a nine-year wait.

Hug and Zhang were neck and neck before the former pulled away to finish with a time of 1:24:02.

Weir's fellow Briton Johnboy Smith came through in 10th position and Ireland's Patrick Monahan was 12th.

'I don't know if this is the end or not'

An emotional Weir said he would consider his future in the coming weeks, but admits the competition is tough.

"I was still in with a shout for a medal and I was hoping, but I knew it was going to be tough, that last couple of miles, because Daniel is so good uphill," he told Channel 4.

"I left everything possible out on that course today so I'm just absolutely knackered now. I couldn't try any harder.

"I need to go back home and reflect on what I want to do. I've spoken to my team about certain things, I need to have a few weeks to think about things. Keeping up with Marcel is going to be mission impossible, maybe.

"There are things I'm working on when I get back. Let's see if that works. [Hug] did 1:24 on a wet course and he absolutely destroyed the field.

"It has been a long five years for me, I've had my dark moments where I didn't want to be here so to get here is just a mission. I'm proud of myself. I haven't been emotional, but today I knew I would be because I don't know if it is the end or not.

"I've got the London Marathon in a couple of weeks, I'll do my best again and sit down and reflect on what I want to do."