Charlotte Henshaw won KL2 200m Para-canoe gold at the Tokyo Paralympics

Charlotte Henshaw won gold and British compatriot Hope Gordon took silver in the women's VL3 final at the Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Copenhagen.

Henshaw defended her title by clocking 59.33 seconds, while Gordon crossed the finish line in one minute 00.69 seconds.

It was a fourth World Championship medal for Henshaw and first for Gordon.

"It feels brilliant to defend my title," said Henshaw.

"Thankfully, I was able to get over the line first, but I think what is more important, is firstly I'm very happy for Hope getting her first world medal.

"I think that is brilliant and it is pleasure to be a part of that experience with her."

Gordon added: "I think it is quite cool that my first international medal is going to be on the podium with Charlotte because it is Charlotte that got me into the sport."