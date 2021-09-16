Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships: Charlotte Henshaw wins gold
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Charlotte Henshaw won gold and British compatriot Hope Gordon took silver in the women's VL3 final at the Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Copenhagen.
Henshaw defended her title by clocking 59.33 seconds, while Gordon crossed the finish line in one minute 00.69 seconds.
It was a fourth World Championship medal for Henshaw and first for Gordon.
"It feels brilliant to defend my title," said Henshaw.
"Thankfully, I was able to get over the line first, but I think what is more important, is firstly I'm very happy for Hope getting her first world medal.
"I think that is brilliant and it is pleasure to be a part of that experience with her."
Gordon added: "I think it is quite cool that my first international medal is going to be on the podium with Charlotte because it is Charlotte that got me into the sport."