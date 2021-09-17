England amputee team beaten by Spain on penalties at European Championship
England's amputee team are out of the European Championship after a penalty shootout defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals in Krakow, Poland.
Ray Westbrook put England ahead in the first half of extra-time before Michael Masters was sent off.
Spain's Alberto Pino then levelled in the second half of extra-time to send the game to penalties
England's Jamie Tregaskiss missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout as Spain won 7-6 to reach the last four.
