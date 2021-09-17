Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

England finished top of Group B to set up their quarter-final match with Spain

England's amputee team are out of the European Championship after a penalty shootout defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals in Krakow, Poland.

Ray Westbrook put England ahead in the first half of extra-time before Michael Masters was sent off.

Spain's Alberto Pino then levelled in the second half of extra-time to send the game to penalties

England's Jamie Tregaskiss missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout as Spain won 7-6 to reach the last four.