Wales' Jodie Boyd-Ward attempts to halt a Scotland attack

Wales comfortably beat Scotland in their wheelchair rugby league encounter at Glyndwr University, Wrexham.

The hosts were 46-20 ahead at the break and Wales' domination continued in the second half.

Stephen Halsey, with 24, and Gary Preece, with 22, amassed the biggest points tallies for Wales while Michael Mellon scored 12 for Scotland.

It was Wales' ninth win in 11 games against Scotland at this level with the visitors having two past successes.

The two teams will meet again in their pool at the 2021 Wheelchair RL World Cup in England, which has been delayed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The worldwide tournament takes place from Saturday, 15 October until Saturday, 19 November 2022.