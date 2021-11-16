Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jim Roberts (right) was part of the GB side who beat USA 54-49 to win wheelchair rugby gold at the Paralympics in August

The 2023 World Wheelchair Rugby European Championship Division A tournament will be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The eight-team event will take place between 3-7 May 2023 and will act as a qualifier for the 2024 Paralympics.

Great Britain won wheelchair rugby gold for the first time at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

"What a time for wheelchair rugby," said Welshman Jim Roberts, who was one of GB's star performers in Tokyo.

"I don't believe there is anywhere more passionate about rugby than Wales and our world-class stadium will showcase wheelchair rugby at its very best.

"I was honoured to represent GB in Tokyo this summer and to return home with a gold medal was amazing.

"Now to have GBWR [Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby] showcase such a major event in my home country is just fantastic and I have no doubt that this is going to be brilliant for the sport I've spent so much time involved with."

As well as Tokyo gold, Great Britain have won the last three European Championships.

The top two teams in the Cardiff tournament will qualify automatically for the Paris Paralympics.

Having been named hosts for the 2023 tournament, GBWR are pledging to deliver "the ultimate experience for athletes, fans, volunteers and partners" while "creating a legacy of more people playing, volunteering and supporting" the sport.