Michael McKillop's final race was at the rescheduled Paralympic Games in August

Michael McKillop has announced his retirement from competitive Paralympic athletics.

The Irish runner is a four-time Paralympic champion after winning gold in Beijing, London and Rio.

McKillop, 31, finished eighth in the T38 1500m final at the rescheduled Paralympics in August.

"I knew this day would come at some stage, but it's a day I never wanted to arrive," he posted on social media.

"I'm so fortunate to have had such an amazing career within the sport I love and this has been one of the hardest decisions I've had to make."

McKillop triumphed in the T37 800m in Beijing and completed an 800m and 1500m double in London four years later before a fourth success in Rio.

The County Antrim native, who has spoken in the past about his struggles with mental health, saw his 13-year unbeaten record in Para-competition come to an end at the 2019 World Championships.

That followed all middle-distance events being removed from his T37 category as the Glengormley hero, who was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy, had to move to T38.

He still won silver at the Para-Athletics European Championships in June. However, at the Tokyo Paralympics he was well adrift of winner Nate Riech, who set a Paralympic record of 3:58.92, and the chasing pack.

McKillop was visibly emotional as he crossed the line and hinted immediately after the race he would hang up his spikes.

"I believe that announcing my retirement today is the right thing to do," he added.

"I am happily running away from competitive Paralympic sport knowing I gave it my all."