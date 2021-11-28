Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Newson competed in her third Paralympics in Tokyo

Britain's Zoe Newson clinched silver in the 45kg division at the World Para-powerlifting championships in Georgia.

The 28-year-old from Suffolk had a best lift of 94kg with China's Zhe Cui taking gold with 103kg.

There was drama as Paralympic champion Latifat Tijani from Nigeria failed with all three of her lifts at 100kg.

Newson competed in the 41kg division in Tokyo but was devastated to finish fourth after winning bronze in 2012 and 2016.

She showed determination to regroup at the championships after her Paralympic disappointment, and although she was unsuccessful with her first effort of 94kg she made her second but was unable to improve with her final lift.