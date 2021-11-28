European Boccia: David Smith and Steph McGuire win gold for Great Britain
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Paralympic champion David Smith was among the medallists as Great Britain won two golds and a silver in the individual events at the European Boccia Championships in Seville, Spain.
Smith retained his European BC1 title, beating Russia's Mikhail Gutnik 5-2 in the final.
Steph McGuire claimed victory in the BC4 event with a 4-3 win over Radek Prochazka from the Czech Republic.
But Claire Taggart lost 5-4 to Cristina Gonçalves in the BC2 women's decider.
The tournament is one of the first with separate individual events for men and women. Previously, all events were mixed or open, but the Paris Paralympic programme has proposed gender-specific events.
However, the team and pairs events, which begin on Monday and give GB more medal chances, will remain mixed.
"I'm ecstatic to retain my title from five years ago - ironically enough, the same final against Mikhail," said Smith.
"It's been a really good tournament with a very high standard and my competitors have pushed me all the way.
"I'm looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into the team event and see if we can get some more bling!"
- 'We said we'd never talk about it': How a night out in Glasgow ended in heroics and then trauma for one man
- Which players never got the credit they deserved? MOTD Top 10 debate the Premier League's unsung heroes