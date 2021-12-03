Choudhry competed at his third Paralympics in Tokyo and will play at next week's European Championships in Spain

Gaz Choudhry started playing wheelchair basketball aged 12, two years after he had his leg amputated because of bone cancer. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the stars of the Great Britain team, winning European and world titles.

At Tokyo 2020, he took on the role of player-coach after Haj Bhania, the GB head coach, was unable to travel because of Covid-19, and guided the team to their second consecutive Paralympic bronze.

For 3 December - the International Day of People with Disabilities, he discusses the influence that Para-athletes can have and what changes he would like to see in the way they are perceived.

I feel passionate and very proud of the progress we have made as a nation in how we view disability - and how Para-sport has made an impact in the way people with disabilities are viewed.

We absolutely should celebrate Paralympians and their achievements, but it's not truly reflective of the lived experience of so many disabled people in this country and there is still so much work to be done.

I've been lucky enough to have lived in and visited many countries and Britain does have one of the most integrated societies when it comes to people with disabilities. But there are still some areas where we have big discrepancies, and we are yet to reach a place where disability does not impact a person's living standards or opportunities. We also see gaps in areas such as life expectancy, employment and social mobility, to name but a few.

As one of the largest minorities in the UK, we as disabled people have a hard time, so as Para-athletes, with a higher profile, we have an absolute responsibility to highlight those issues and move the conversation forward, while still appreciating all the progress we've made.

Perception is key

I think the most important thing that I would like to see over the next 12 months is representation through the whole spectrum of society.

Disabled people need to become visible in all walks of life, rather than just being portrayed as exceptional people or benefit scroungers. Representation at all levels is really important.

On television, my old GB team-mate Ade Adepitan and JJ Chalmers are working in presenting roles. And currently on reality shows, we have Rose Ayling-Ellis appearing on Strictly Come Dancing and Kadeena Cox on I'm A Celebrity.

Idris Elba portrayed DCI John Luther in five series of the show

But I would like to see more examples, particularly in drama, where disability is there but is incidental.

In fiction, it's important to have characters who are not defined by their disability. Having those characters visible on screen would help society develop its attitude towards disabled people.

We are starting to see some examples of what can be possible. Before Idris Elba first starred in the BBC crime drama Luther a decade ago, there weren't too many examples of a black actor being cast in a lead role where ethnicity was not part of the story.

The character of John Luther could have been played by anyone. But Idris Elba got the part and I would like to see something like that which would give us a new narrative around disability in the UK.

The more we can normalise the perception of disability and the stories we tell around people with disabilities, the more it will help society become more accessible to everyone

The role of sport

Sport has come to define the past 20 years of my life. It's been my life's work but when I talk about how sport has helped me in terms of my disability, the biggest thing is how it has allowed me to integrate into society, and that would be the case if I was good or terrible at it.

I do feel at times as if there is an expectation for all disabled people who do sport to be Paralympians and I don't know if that's a good or a bad thing.

You wouldn't expect a person playing badminton at the local leisure centre with their mates to be asked if they are going to the Olympics.

Wheelchair basketball has given me a group of lifelong friends and a social circle and an avenue for me to exercise and be healthy and all those things should be available to all disabled people, whether they just want to play any sport a couple of times a week or have Paralympic aspirations.

Choudhry praised the 'resilience and courage' of his team-mates in Tokyo

The attitude towards Paralympians and Paralympic sport has changed completely from when I started playing for GB.

Back then, there was a real lack of understanding of what the Paralympics was and the difference with something like the Special Olympics.

That has changed massively since 2012 and in the interactions I now have with people, they understand what the Paralympics is, how special us elite athletes are and what it takes to get to that level.

And I'm certainly proud of my privilege in having a platform that allows me to raise awareness and speak about issues that aren't getting the attention they deserve.

Gaz Choudhry was speaking to BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson