Lee Manning inspired Great Britain's men with 36 points in their quarter final victory against France

Great Britain's men and women have each reached the semi-finals of the wheelchair basketball European Championships.

Robyn Love scored 18 points as the women closed out the group stage 53-40 against Germany. Judith Hamer took 10 with Charlotte Moore adding nine.

Later on Thursday, the men eased past France 81-56 in their quarter-final.

Lee Manning put in a dominant display, scoring 36 points to inspire his side to victory.

Gregg Warburton and Philip Pratt also registered double figures with 12 and 10 respectively.

Both teams now await their last-four opponents, but have secured a place at the World Championships in Dubai next year.