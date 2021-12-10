Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Helen Freeman inspired Great Britain's women to victory over Germany in their semi-final

Great Britain's women have withdrawn from the wheelchair basketball European Championships despite reaching the final, due to Covid-19 concerns.

Helen Freeman scored 24 points in a 58-51 semi-final victory over Germany before the announcement was made.

A second GB women's player had tested positive for coronavirus in Madrid earlier in the week.

In a statement external-link British Wheelchair Basketball said they supported the squad's "decision to return home".

Lee Manning top scored with 22 points as GB's men's team progressed to the final with a 65-43 win over Italy in the last four. They will now face the Netherlands, who beat Germany 65-58.

Both sides have already secured a place at the World Championships in Dubai next year.