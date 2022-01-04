Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hugh Nibloe was a rugby player before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Wheelchair curlers Gregor Ewan and Hugh Nibloe will hope to use their Winter Paralympic experience to good effect after being named in the Great Britain squad for the Beijing Games.

Ewan will be competing at his third Paralympics, having won bronze in 2014.

He then lined up alongside Nibloe in Pyeongchang four years later.

The pair will join debutants David Melrose, Meggan Dawson-Farrell and alternate Charlotte McKenna in China from 4-13 March.

The quintet, who are the first British athletes selected for the Games, represented Scotland at October's World Championships in Beijing, where they lost in the quarter-finals at the Ice Cube, which will host March's competition.

"It's incredibly special to be selected for a second Paralympics," Nibloe told BBC Sport.

"It's what we work for and aim for, so it's satisfying to know that the hard work has paid off because there's so much effort that goes on behind the scenes to get to this stage.

"In 2018, I was the only debutant on the team, so it's exciting to have three people looking forward to their first Games and both Gregor and I can share our experiences with them.

"If we play to our best, we can be among the medals. We know we are capable - it's about doing it on the ice."

Melrose is a former grave digger who was serving as a retained firefighter 11 years ago when he was hit by a falling steel beam, which broke his back.

Dawson-Farrell was a wheelchair racer and competed for Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before switching sports, while McKenna was inspired to take up the sport after watching the 2014 Winter Paralympics.

"All five athletes have already produced some brilliant results this season and shown great focus and resolve in securing selection, particularly after the challenging times over the last two years," said GB chef de mission Phil Smith.

"I'm excited to see what they can achieve on the ice in just under 60 days' time."