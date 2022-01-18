Wheelchair Basketball: How to watch the Women's Premier League on the BBC
The inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League begins on Saturday - and you can watch it live on the BBC.
The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.
Worcester Wolves take on Loughborough Lightning in the opening match.
Among the Loughborough squad are Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick.
"This is a significant moment, not just for wheelchair basketball but for British Paralympic sport," said UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday.
"I'm delighted the BBC is supporting one of our most exciting and dynamic Paralympic sports."
Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix are the other teams competing for the title.
Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.
How to watch
All times are GMT/BST and are subject to change at late notice.
Saturday, 22 January
13:00: Worcester Wolves v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 26 February
13:00: Cardiff Met Archers v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 5 March
16:30: East London Phoenix v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 2 April
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 3 April
12:00: Worcester Wolves v East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 30 April
13:00: East London Phoenix v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 May
15:00: Play offs/finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Catch-up
