World Para Snow Sports Championships: Britain's James Barnes-Miller wins Para-snowboard bronze
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Britain's James Barnes-Miller claimed a bronze medal in the men's SB-UL banked slalom at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.
The 32-year-old edged Japan's Masataka Oiwane to claim a place on the podium.
France's Maxime Montaggioni capitalised on a mistake at the last bank by Italian Jacopo Luchini to win gold.
Britain's Ollie Hill finished fourth in the SB-LL2 category after defeat to Australia's Ben Tudhope in the bronze-medal race.
The championships are the last major Para-snow sports competition before the start of the Beijing Winter Paralympics on 4 March.
It is the first time Para-alpine skiing, Para-cross-country skiing, Para-biathlon and Para-snowboard events have been held at the same championships.
