Britain's Millie Knight earned bronze in the super G for visually-impaired skiers

British sit-skier Shona Brownlee claimed a silver medal in the women's super G at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

Brownlee finished behind Germany's Anna-Lena Forster, who added to the downhill gold medal she won on Friday.

Britain's Millie Knight finished third in the super G for visually impaired skiers to secure bronze.

Menna Fitzpatrick, Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian, finished fifth.

Neil Simpson also missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the men's visually-impaired event.

The championships are the last major Para-snow sports competition before the start of the Beijing Winter Paralympics on 4 March.

It is the first time Para-alpine skiing, Para-cross-country skiing, Para-biathlon and Para-snowboard events have been held at the same championships.