Wheelchair curler Hugh Nibloe will be competing at his second Winter Paralympics

Winter Paralympics Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-13 March

The first Winter Paralympics took place in 1976 in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden with events in both alpine and cross-country skiing for amputees and visually impaired athletes.

Great Britain sent a team of six athletes, all male, to the Games and have competed in every edition since.

The first medals came in 1984 in Innsbruck with four silvers and six bronzes - all but two bronze medals coming in ice sledge speed racing, which is no longer part of the Games programme.

That was the country's best performance until the first gold medal in 2014 and is still the most successful in terms of the number of medals won.

Overall, Britain have won 34 medals - two gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze - and are expected to send a team of 20-25 athletes and guides to China.

Below is the confirmed squad for Beijing - and the details of Britain's history in each sport.

Alpine skiing

Britain's most successful winter sport with 22 medals, going back to a bronze for John Watkins in 1984. Kelly Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans created history with the first ever Winter Paralympic gold in Sochi in 2014, with Jade Etherington and Caroline Powell adding three silvers and a bronze. Four years later, it was the turn of Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe who won a gold, two silvers and a bronze to become Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians, while Millie Knight and Brett Wild added two silvers and a bronze.

Squad - to be announced

Ice hockey

Ice hockey has been part of the Games programme since 1994 in Lillehammer, but Great Britain have never won a medal and last competed in the sport at the 2006 Games in Turin, finishing seventh. That team included Richard Whitehead who went on to win Paralympic gold in athletics at 2012 and 2016.

No GB team in Beijing

Nordic skiing

Including both cross-country skiing and biathlon, it has been part of the Paralympic programme since the first Games. GB have two bronze medals through seven-time Paralympian Peter Young in the 10k B1 event in 1984 and then 10 years later in the 5km classical technique.

Squad - to be announced

Para Snowboarding

Made its debut in Pyeongchang in 2018 with men's and women's snowboard cross and banked slalom events. GB are still awaiting their first medal in the sport.

Squad - to be announced

Wheelchair curling

Wheelchair curling made its first Paralympic appearance in 2006 when GB won silver, losing in the final to Canada. There was also a dramatic bronze in Sochi in 2014. But in Pyeongchang, the team finished seventh out of 12 teams after the round-robin phase, missing out on the play-offs.