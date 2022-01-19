Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Tai won Paralympic gold in 2016 and seven World Championship gold medals in 2019

Britain's Paralympic and world gold medallist Alice Tai has revealed she has had her right leg amputated from below the knee.

The 22-year-old, who was born with club feet, competes in the S9 category against athletes with severe weakness in one leg, often because of amputations or cerebral palsy.

She said she considered having her right leg amputated back in 2012.

"Over the last few years the pain in my right foot has worsened," said Tai.

"Last year I realised I was wasting time. If a better quality life was possible, what was I waiting for?

"I feel great and the pain is minimal. The medical team who have been involved since the surgery are incredibly optimistic about my recovery. As am I."

Tai said she knew in 2012 that no further surgeries could improve the pain she felt in her right foot but medical advisers said amputation should be delayed until she stopped growing.

Since then her achievements in the pool have included gold in the 4x100m medley at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, as well as seven World Championship gold medals in 2019.

Tai, who was made an MBE in 2017, was one of Britain's major medal hopes for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 but withdrew from the Games with an elbow injury.