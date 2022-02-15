As well as winning three golds, a silver and a bronze, Dunn also set three world records in Tokyo

After winning five medals, including three golds, at the Tokyo Paralympics, swimmer Reece Dunn sent a special text message to his coach Robin Armayan back in Plymouth.

"I will never forget it," Armayan tells BBC Sport. "He thanked me for everything and remembered that I was on poolside coaching him the day after my baby daughter was born last January. He said that not many coaches would have done that.

"I didn't think that anyone realised. I just did it because I love coaching and for me it is normal to keep going, even though it was hard.

"For someone to recognise that and tell me was very special.

"But Reece also helped keep my spirits up during some tough times earlier in the year when I was exhausted and struggling.

"Sometimes we see each other more than our families so our relationship is a key component of achieving in high-class sport."

Dunn who was diagnosed with autism as a teenager, came back from his debut in Tokyo as Britain's most successful athlete at the Games after his performances in the S14 category for swimmers with intellectual impairments.

But the 26-year-old admits that if it wasn't for the Frenchman, his life now would be a lot different.

"Robin helped me find my love for the sport again and knew how to drive me forward," explains Dunn.

"When I started working with him around five years ago, I had started to hate swimming. But we had a complete change of training and then I started to fall in love with it again.

"If that hadn't happened, I would probably be in a 9-5 job now instead of being a full-time athlete and a Paralympic champion."

After linking up with Armayan at Plymouth Leander, Dunn, who was already a talented swimmer, went from a sprint-based focus to a mid-distance schedule because of the Paralympic programme. From previously doing distances of 2-3000m in training, he had to adapt to upwards of 7,000m per session.

Armayan's encouragement helped him apply for classification as a Para-swimmer and a combination of his own hard work and the coach's nous has paid massive dividends with world titles in 2019 on his Great Britain debut followed by Paralympic success in both individual and relay races.

"I came back from Tokyo with more medals than I thought I could get - I didn't expect one in the 100m backstroke and I also didn't expect gold in the 200m medley," says Dunn.

"Going in as world champion in three events, there was pressure but I'm the sort of person who likes that and I love competing. If I didn't compete, I probably wouldn't swim but I wanted to enjoy the experience as well.

"My opening race, the 100m butterfly, was hard because I wanted to win and only got silver but that result was the driving force for the rest of the programme

"The medley was the most difficult physically but I really enjoyed the 200m freestyle and also the relay where I got to share the podium with Bethany (Firth), Jordan (Catchpole) and Jessica-Jane (Applegate)."

The GB S14 mixed relay team set a world record to win gold in the final

After a post-Games break, Dunn returned to training last month and will be in action at the World Para Swimming World Series event in Aberdeen which starts on Thursday, before a busy year which includes the Para-Swimming World Championships in Madeira and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where S14 swimmers have 200m freestyle and 4x100m mixed relay races on the programme.

For Dunn to deliver world-class performances in the pool, his coach knows he needs to bring the best out of him.

"All of my swimmers with and without impairments have amazing qualities and it is all about managing each of them in the best way," says Armayan.

"For Reece and for another swimmer with intellectual impairments in my training group, I write everything down because I recognise that some people work better when they see rather than hear instruction.

"I will generally repeat things more, keep things concise and focus on one or two points to keep it simple and not move things on too quickly.

"It's all about making sure the swimmer understands fully and for me to be patient and understanding, re-enforce and then move on."

Although the Paris Paralympics are less than three years away, for now, Dunn, is focussing one year at a time and enjoying his swimming, pushing the boundaries of his sport while dealing with his impairment.

"I can find daily life difficult, particularly communication," he admits. "I am private and keep my feelings inside until it all explodes and in lots of ways I am still learning about myself.

"But if I can inspire one child with an intellectual impairment to try sport and get out of their comfort zone, then that is mission accomplished."