Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The 2019 Para Swimming World Championships took place in London

Manchester Aquatics Centre has been chosen to host the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships.

The event takes place from 31 July to 6 August and will be the third time it has taken place in the UK, following Glasgow in 2015 and London in 2019.

It will follow the 2022 Worlds in Madeira which was rescheduled to avoid a clash with the 2020 Paralympics.

Craig Nicholson, the head of World Para Swimming, said the host country had "a true passion for Para swimming".

"The Manchester Aquatics Centre is a fantastic venue and the city's tradition in hosting great sporting events speaks for itself," said Nicholson.

British Swimming CEO Jack Buckner added: "The UK has a great track record of delivering world-class sporting events.

"I am confident that the Manchester 2023 Para Swimming World Championships will be no different."