Tokyo was Clegg's second Paralympics and he came away with a silver and two bronzes

British Para-swimmer Stephen Clegg said he was pleased despite narrowly failing to improve his own S12 100m butterfly world record at the Para Swimming World Series event in Aberdeen.

The Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist clocked 56.80 seconds, just shy of the 56.75 he set in Sheffield last year.

But the 26-year-old, who is visually impaired, said Sunday's swim was "redemption" for the Tokyo Games.

"After Tokyo, I was very disappointed with the results I got," he said.

"I was quite a bit off the world record on the day in the final and was pretty gutted.

"But to still do swims like that after Tokyo, with only a reasonable amount of training - nowhere near the pre-Tokyo intensity - I'm really pleased and it's a really good base mark for the next two-and-a-half years.

"It's about the bigger picture, it's not about this season, this season is just a warm-up for what will be a short three-year Paralympic cycle. But it's still very important to get the fundamentals right."

Clegg's time was well under the qualification standard for June's Para-swimming World Championships in Madeira.

On the final day of action in Aberdeen, there were also British records for Ellie Challis and Lyndon Longhorne in their 50m freestyle events.

Tokyo backstroke silver medallist Challis twice bettered her own S3 mark of 54.20 with 53.11 in the heats and 51.91 in the final.

Longhorne's S4 time of 43.76 improves the 45.26 he set last year.