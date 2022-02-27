Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Phillips returned to archery in 2013 after a 30-year break from the sport

Great Britain's David Phillips and Cameron Radigan lost out to Iran in the men's recurve team final at the World Archery Para Championships in Dubai.

The sides were level at 4-4 after the scheduled four ends but Iran won the shoot-off to claim gold.

Phillips is a two-time Paralympian while Radigan was making his GB major competition debut.

Elsewhere, Hazel Chaisty lost 6-4 to Poland's Milena Olszewska in the bronze match in the women's recurve event.