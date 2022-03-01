Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Guest and Fitzpatrick had enjoyed success already this season

Defending Paralympic champion Menna Fitzpatrick has been dealt a blow before the Beijing Winter Games after her skiing guide Katie Guest was forced to withdraw because of Covid.

Fitzpatrick, Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian, will now be guided by Gary Smith.

Smith guided Kelly Gallagher four years ago and has also worked with Fitzpatrick this season.

The Paralympic skiing events begin on Saturday with the downhill.

"I'm devastated for Katie," said ParalympicsGB chef de mission Phil Smith.

"I know how excited she was about the prospect of competing at her first Paralympic Games, after all the hard work she had put in to make the team."

Guest, 26, from Perth, had started working with Fitzpatrick this season but tested positive during pre-departure testing.

The pair won slalom gold at January's World Championships in Norway.

Fitzpatrick won gold, two silvers and a bronze in Korea at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games alongside former guide Jen Kehoe.