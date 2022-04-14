The Northern Ireland Men's 3x3 basketball team booked their Birmingham berth by beating hosts Scotland on Thursday night in the final of the European qualifier

Nathan McCabe's dramatic basket in overtime sent the Northern Ireland's Men's 3x3 Basketball team to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Northern Ireland trailed host Scotland 4-1 early in the final of the European qualifier and led late in normal time before the Scots levelled at 9-9.

However McCabe's overtime basket secured Northern Ireland's triumph.

The Northern Ireland team includes Paralympics bronze medallist James MacSorley.

After trailing 4-1 early on, the men in green showed great resolve to tie the scores at 8-8 going into the final seconds of the game.

MacSorley's basket looked to have won it with eight seconds left on the clock but a foul sent Scotland to the free throw line and the scores were tied on the buzzer at 9-9 forcing overtime where the first side to get two points would win.

Scotland struck first before Con Nagle tied the scores and McCabe kept his cool to land the decisive basket.

Coach Phil Robison paid testament to the character of the team.

"The boys are just amazing, we never give up, we never die, we just keep running at it and team green came good in the end," enthused Robinson.

"In term of the impact on Disability Sport in Northern Ireland I hope in a massive catalyst for more young people to get involved in our sport.

"None of this would happen without the support from Sport NI, Disability Sport NI and the Sports Institute NI have been incredible and all that has led us to this moment and that gives us the best chance to put this on the floor and I'm so proud of everyone that has been involved."

MacSorley who has won U23 and senior world championships with Great Britain and a bronze at the Paralympics is delighted to have the chance to represent Team NI on the world stage.

"I've been lucky to play for GB for years but there is something really special about wearing this green and being able with people from where we come from and sound like we sound is really special," said MacSorley.

Team NI beat Scotland in their opening game 14-12 and beat Wales 15-5 to set up the winner takes all final with the hosts.