Ukrainian Paralympians, joined by their national Paralympic committee president Valeriy Sushkevych, display a banner for peace at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Ukraine's Paralympic movement has been destroyed after Russia's invasion, says the president of the war-torn country's National Paralympic Committee.

The war has had a damaging impact on funding and support, Valeriy Sushkevych told BBC Sport.

Ukraine was second in the medal table at the 2022 Winter Games, held in March, soon after the invasion began.

"Today we have many problems continuing the development of our Paralympic movement," Sushkevych said.

"I and the Ukraine Paralympic family are afraid that the movement has died, because all money from our country has been sent to the military to fight the Russian military aggression."

Sushkevych said he was proud that his athletes brought countries together for peace at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

"At the Winter Paralympic Games, our first goal was to fight against the war and fight for peace for Ukraine, peace for all," Sushkevych said.

"All nations were united around our team - we united all nations in the Paralympic Games against the war."

Russia invaded Ukraine two days after the Winter Olympics ended in Beijing and a week before the Paralympics began.

More than 5.7 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and a further 6.5 million people are displaced inside the country.

Speaking at the Deaflympics currently taking place in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, Sushkevych said that the diversion of funds to resist the invasion meant there would be little money for training, food or accommodation for athletes for future events.

He said a training centre in western Ukraine could not afford electricity to power it.

"After Beijing, many people wrote about the miracle of Ukraine at the Paralympics, but miracles can die if nobody supports them," he said.

A number of Ukrainian athletes are competing at the Deaflympics thanks to the support of the international community, and Ukraine has also sent a team to compete in the Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup in Spain.