Women's wheelchair basketball: Meet some of the stars

The inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League ends this Sunday - and you can watch the final live on the BBC.

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show live coverage of Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves from the University of East London's SportsDock.

The league is the first of its kind worldwide and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.

The men's National League Premier Division final between Sheffield Steelers and London Titans will follow on Sunday evening.

We will also be showing the Junior League final between Wakefield Whirlwinds and Thames Valley Kings on Saturday.

How to watch

All times are BST and are subject to change at late notice.

Saturday 14th May

Junior League final: Wakefield Whirlwinds v Thames Valley Kings - 17:00-19:45, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Sunday 15th May

Women's Premier League final: Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves - 15:00-17:00, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

National League Premier Division final: Sheffield Steelers v London Titans - 17:15-19:15, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.