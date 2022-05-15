Cerebral Palsy World Cup: Ukraine crowned champions after beating Iran in final
Ukraine won the men's Cerebral Palsy World Cup by beating Iran 1-0 in Sunday's final in Spain.
The Ukrainian Federation had to ask for donations before the tournament because their funding had been redirected to help the war effort following Russia's invasion.
They were pre-tournament favourites and champions from 2017.
Ivan Donenko scored the only goal in the final, while Brazil beat USA 2-0 in the third-place play-off.
England finished the two-week tournament in sixth place.
CP football is played with seven players on each side and smaller goals. Players are split into categories based on their disabilities: FT1, FT2 and FT3, with FT3 players least physically impacted
