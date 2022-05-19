Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Cockroft has won seven gold medals across three Paralympic Games, including two in Tokyo last summer

Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft and David Weir are part of a 21-strong England Para-athletics squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Cockroft, a seven-time Paralympic and 11-time world champion in the T34 classification, will make her Commonwealth Games debut.

Weir, who has six Paralympic titles in T54, won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Six-time Paralympic medallist Dan Greaves has also been selected.

Kadeena Cox, who won two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, has not been included.

"This team represents a wonderful blend of youth and experience, and we know these athletes can't wait to represent England this summer," said Team England's athletics team leader Kelly Sotherton.

"We look forward to supporting them both in the lead-up to, and during, the Games in front of a home crowd in Birmingham."

The Commonwealth Games take place from 28 July to 8 August with coverage across the BBC.

Team England Para-athletics squad

Ola Abidogun, Kare Adenegan, Fabienne Andre, James Arnott, Hetty Bartlett, Shaun Burrows, Hannah Cockroft, Stacie Gaston-Monerville, Dan Greaves, Sophie Hahn, Simon Lawson, Nathan Maguire, Shelly Oxley-Woods, Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker, Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Zac Shaw, Danny Sidbury, Ali Smith, JohnBoy Smith, David Weir, Thomas Young.