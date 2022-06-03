Close menu

French Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reach final & continue bid for 10th consecutive Slam title

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid
Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid have won 14 Grand Slam titles together

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are on course for a 10th consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair doubles title after reaching the French Open final.

The top seeds beat Spain's Daniel Caverzaschi and Martin de la Puente 6-2 3-6 10-8 in Paris.

Hewett and Reid will face Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan in Saturday's final.

The two-time defending champions have not lost a Slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.

