Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are the most successful men's wheelchair doubles partnership at the French Open

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid claimed their 10th Grand Slam title in a row with victory in the men's wheelchair doubles at the French Open.

The top seeds beat Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) on the Paris clay.

The pair have won the doubles title at Roland Garros for the past three years and clinched the Australian Open title earlier this year.

Hewett and Reid have not lost a Slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.

The match had been due to be played on Saturday but was delayed because of rain.

Hewett and Reid completed the calendar Grand Slam - winning all four Slams in one year - in 2021.

They have now won 15 Grand Slam titles together since first teaming up at Wimbledon in 2016.

"It was probably some of the best wheelchair tennis we could have put on today," Hewett said.

"Now I'm looking forward to the grass-court season ahead."