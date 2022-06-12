Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Matt Skelhon has won three Paralympic medals

Great Britain have won two medals at the first World Shooting Para Sport World Cup of the season in France.

Matt Skelhon took silver in the R3 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1, while Ryan Cockbill won bronze in the R9 mixed 50m rifle prone SH2.

Skelhon missed gold by 0.5 points in Chateauroux, finishing behind Israel's Yuliya Chernoy, who scored 254.4.

Britain's Para-shooters will next feature at the second World Cup in Munich, Germany, in July.