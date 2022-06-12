Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ellie Challis won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tully Kearney and Ellie Challis set world records as Great Britain won five gold medals at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira.

Paralympic champion Kearney retained her title in the women's 50m freestyle S5 with a time of 34.07 seconds.

Teenager Challis won the women's 50m breaststroke SB2 final in 1:04.33secs.

There were three more golds for GB, with Bethany Firth leading a British one, two, three in the women's 200m freestyle S14.

The five-time Paralympic gold medallist, 26, was followed home by team-mates Jessica-Jane Applegate and Louise Fiddes, respectively.

Stephen Clegg, 26, claimed the men's S12 100m backstroke gold, ahead of Azerbaijan's Raman Salei with Spain's Borja Sanz Tamayo in third.

And three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell, 25, won the women's S12 100m backstroke final from Brazil's Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago and Spain's Maria Delgado Nadal.

Kearney, 25, won ahead of Brazil's Joana Maria Silva as Italy's Monica Boggioni claimed bronze.

And 18-year-old Challis beat Israel's Veronika Guirenko with Italy's Angela Procida finishing third.