Maisie Summers-Newton finished 3.34 seconds ahead of Grace Harvey to win gold

Double Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton retained her SM6 200m title at the World Para-swimming Championships in Portugal.

The 19-year-old from Northampton took gold with a time of two minutes and 58.76 seconds.

Fellow Briton Grace Harvey won the silver medal, while Republic of Ireland's Nicole Turner was third.

Hannah Russell claimed silver in the S12 50m freestyle, while Toni Shaw took bronze in the S9 100m butterfly.