Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

England lost 2-0 on penalties to Turkey

England have been beaten on penalties by Turkey in the semi-finals of the Blind Football European Championships in Italy.

They lost 2-0 from the spot after the sides were locked at 0-0 after normal time in Pescara.

Brandon Coleman and Dan English were off target with their spot-kicks.

England came into the semi-finals unbeaten and will face Germany, who they beat in the group stages, in the play-off for third place on Friday.

Turkey will take on France in the final on the same day.