Tully Kearney broke a world record that has stood since 2000

Britain's Tully Kearney broke a 22-year-old world record to win gold in the S5 200m freestyle on day six of the World Para-swimming Championships.

Kearney finished in a time of two minutes 42.36 seconds to retain her world title.

Double Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton won her third world title of the week with victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

Britain's third gold of the day came in the mixed S14 4x50m medley relay.

Bethany Firth anchored the team to win her fifth world title of the week in Madeira, Portugal.

"This team was amazing," said Firth.

"With so many S14s, just to make this team is such a privilege and I didn't want to let any of them down. We went for it and got gold. I couldn't have given any more and was so glad to touch first."

There was also bronze for Britain in the mixed 4x100m freestyle 49pts relay.