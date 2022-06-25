Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Menna Fitzpatrick celebrates with guide Gary Smith after winning one of two medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Visually-impaired skier Menna Fitzpatrick was named athlete of the year at the 2022 Disability Sport Wales awards.

Fitzpatrick, 24, won silver and bronze at the Beijing Paralympics to cement her status as Britain's most-decorated Winter Paralympian.

Paralympic medallists Beth Munro and Paul Karabardak were also shortlisted for the top prize.

"It's a massive honour," Fitzpatrick said.

"I'd just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way."

Wheelchair basketball player Anastasia Blease was named emerging athlete of the year ahead of Meghan Willis and Zachary Tandy.

Coach and administrator Jane Coia won the Jim Munkley Lifetime Achievement award, with teenager Mia Lloyd taking the Inspiring My Journey award and the North Wales Crusaders Wheelchair Rugby League Club receiving the insport award.

After Friday night's awards, Disability Sport Wales chief executive Fiona Reid said: "This has been an incredible evening of celebration, as well as an opportunity to remember people who have been part of our journeys and reflect on the challenges as well as the achievements of so many.

"Everyone involved with inclusive sport in Wales should be proud of the differences that they make, whatever they do."