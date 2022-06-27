Close menu

Disability sport calendar

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

GB wheelchair rugby player Stuart Robinson
Stuart Robinson will hope to be part of the GB wheelchair rugby squad for October's World Championship

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2022.

The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.

JULY

3-11: World Boccia Cup, Povoa de Varzim, Portugal

28-8 August: Commonwealth Games, Birmingham

AUGUST

3-7: Para-canoe World Championship, Halifax, Canada

10-14: Para-dressage World Championships, Herning, Denmark

11-14: Para-cycling Road World Championships, Baie-Comeau, Canada

SEPTEMBER

24-29: European Open Para-powerlifting Championships, Tbilisi, Georgia

OCTOBER

10-16: Wheelchair Rugby World Championship, Vejle, Denmark

20-23: Para-cycling Track World Championships, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France

NOVEMBER

1-6: Para-badminton World Championships, Tokyo

3-17: World Shooting Para Sport World Championships, Al Ain, UAE

3-18: Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, England

6-12: World Para-table tennis Championships, Granada, Spain

16-27: Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, Dubai, UAE

29-4 December: Wheelchair Fencing European Championships, Krakow, Poland

DECEMBER

3-14: Boccia World Championships, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2023

JUNE

16-25: Special Olympics World Games, Berlin, Germany

JULY

8-17: Para-athletics World Championships, Paris, France

13-23: Para-archery World Championships, Pilzen, Czech Republic

31-6 August: Para-swimming World Championships, Manchester

AUGUST

10-20: European Para Archery Championships, Rotterdam, Netherlands

18-27: IBSA World Games, Birmingham

Top Stories