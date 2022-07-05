Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain's David Weir will be bidding for his ninth London Marathon title on 2 October.

The 2022 London Marathon will stage the richest wheelchair races in history after increasing the total prize fund by $57,800 (£48,000).

The total prize structure has increased from £118,700 to £167,000.

Winners of the men's and women's races will receive £29,300 each, up from £20,900 in 2021.

There will also be increased prize money for the top 10 finishers in the race and extra bonuses for course records.

Eight-time London Marathon champion and six-time Olympic gold medallist for Great Britain David Weir said he appreciates what the London Marathon is doing for wheelchair divisions.

"In our world today, equality and representation is so important and for the London Marathon to be taking a stand and increasing prize money for wheelchair athletes is really powerful and sets a benchmark for all sports globally," Weir said.

He will be joined in the men's race by Switzerland's reigning champion Marcel Hug while his compatriot Manuela Schar defends her title in the women's field.

"To see what the London Marathon has done to improve inclusion and equality makes me very happy and should be a great example to society," Schar said.

Finishing in second place will earn competitors £16,800 while those in third will receive £12,600 and the 10th-placed athlete will receive £1,050.

Event director, Hugh Brasher, said he was proud that the London Marathon was continuing in "promoting, supporting and showcasing the very best wheelchair races in the world".

"We're delighted to be doing this again by making this year's wheelchair races the richest in history and welcoming the greatest wheelchair athlete field we have ever assembled," he said.

The 2022 London Marathon will take place on Sunday 2 October.