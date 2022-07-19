Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paralympic gold medallist Thomas Young has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games because of a leg injury.

Young says he suffered "minor bone and ligament damage" in his most recent race, ruling him out of the Games, which start on 28 July in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old sprinter won T38 100m gold at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"I'm really gutted to not be able to compete at my first Commonwealth Games just down the road from where I grew up in the Midlands," tweeted Young.

"I've been running some really fast times in races this season, consistently faster than what I was running before Tokyo, and was excited to see what I could do as we targeted peaking at the Games.

"The training I've done doesn't disappear though and a gold medal mentality is something I don't lack, so I'm excited to turn my attention to work on some other things to make me a stronger athlete for next season and support my team-mates achieving great things on home soil."

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will have the largest integrated Para-sport programme in history with eight sports included, including Para-athletics and Para-cycling.