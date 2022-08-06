Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Charlotte Henshaw has won two gold medals for the third time at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships

Charlotte Henshaw became a double world champion for the third time in a row as Britain won four medals on day four at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Halifax, Canada.

Laura Sugar and Jack Eyers also defended their world titles.

And Emma Wiggs followed up Friday's VL2 gold with a silver medal.

"I'm proud to retain both of my titles," said Henshaw as she added KL2 gold to her win on Friday in the women's VL3 final.

"I have done it for the last three world champs so that is pretty sweet."

The women's K4 Crew finished eighth in their debut 500m A Final.

Henshaw and Higgs kickstarted Britain's medal haul on Saturday with a one-two in the women's KL2 final.

Sugar had to find an extra gear in the final metres to win the women's KL3 final in a world's best time of 46.48 seconds.

The Tokyo Paralympic champion finished just 0.36secs in front of France's Nelia Barbosa in a thrilling finish.

An excellent run by Eyers secured a second gold medal in as many years with victory in the men's VL3 final.