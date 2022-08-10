Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Lee Pearson won three gold medals with his horse Breezer at the 2020 Paralympics

Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark.

Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second.

The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking a clean sweep of gold medals at Tokyo 2020 last summer.

Pearson said he was "still taking the best horse home" despite the result.

"It felt really nice," Pearson said. "He is a very sensitive horse and he hasn't still seen that many audiences, so to stay as relaxed as he did [I'm delighted]."

Kristensen and horse Goerklintgaards Quater scored 75.79% to take the title, while Puch and Sailor's Blue posted 75.33%.