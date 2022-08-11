Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sophie Wells has won four gold medals and four silver across the past three Paralympic Games

Great Britain won two silver medals at the World Para Dressage Championships in Herning, Denmark.

Natasha Baker, on Keystone Dawn Chorus, came second after posting 73.97% in the grade 3 individual competition.

And Sophie Wells claimed another silver in grade 5, scoring 75.28% on Don Cara M.

That was close to their personal best in this test, still known as the 'team test' despite it now being ridden for the individual championship.

Six-time Paralympic champion Baker is still recovering after having six weeks off with illness this summer.

Denmark's Tobias Thorning Jorgensen won gold with a score of 78.68%, completing the triple crown of consecutive European, Paralympic and world titles.

"I've only been back in the saddle for two weeks," said Baker, 32. "Just to be here and the selectors to have the confidence in me that I can come out here and perform, I'm just so happy with the way she dealt with everything in there."

Four-time Paralympic gold medallist Wells, also 32, lost out to reigning Paralympic grade 5 champion, Michele George of Belgium, who scored 76.42%.

Wells said: "There were lots of things I was really pleased with in there, and there is still much more in the tank."