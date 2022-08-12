Close menu

UCI Para-Cycling World Championships: Medals for GB but injured Sarah Storey out

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sarah Storey
Sarah Storey has won 11 world titles

Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won gold in the women's B time trial at the Para-Cycling World Championships.

Fran Brown then emulated their success with gold in the C1 time trial, before George Peasgood defended his C4 time-trial title in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

Fin Graham had earlier won silver in the men's C3 time trial.

But Sarah Storey will not be adding to her world titles after failing to recover from a crash at a World Cup event last weekend.

Medical tests showed the 44-year-old Briton has a partially collapsed lung.

"Unfortunately it wasn't just the concussion that needed attention and whilst initial rib pain was manageable with paracetamol that changed late on Wednesday night when suddenly I couldn't breathe properly," Storey wrote on Instagram.

View more on instagram
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured