Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sarah Storey has won 11 world titles

Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won gold in the women's B time trial at the Para-Cycling World Championships.

Fran Brown then emulated their success with gold in the C1 time trial, before George Peasgood defended his C4 time-trial title in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

Fin Graham had earlier won silver in the men's C3 time trial.

But Sarah Storey will not be adding to her world titles after failing to recover from a crash at a World Cup event last weekend.

Medical tests showed the 44-year-old Briton has a partially collapsed lung.

"Unfortunately it wasn't just the concussion that needed attention and whilst initial rib pain was manageable with paracetamol that changed late on Wednesday night when suddenly I couldn't breathe properly," Storey wrote on Instagram.