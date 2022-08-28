Grey-Thompson won 11 Paralympic gold medals over her career as a wheelchair racer

Monday, 29 August marks 10 years since the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics. To mark the anniversary, Baroness Grey-Thompson recalls a memorable occasion and reflects on the challenges to the Paralympic movement.

While the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics was amazing, it was also possibly one of the worst experiences of my life.

I had worked on the Games bid and then on the delivery and after the Olympics, I was asked if I wanted to be part of the Paralympic opening ceremony.

I was thrilled, until I was told that it would mean being in my wheelchair racing chair attached to some wires and floated above the stadium track with some other athletes, which I was a bit unsure about.

I went to an east London warehouse for rehearsals, where I was suspended about four metres in the air. It wasn't the most pleasant experience and when I asked how much further up I would be in the ceremony itself, I was told "a bit higher but not much".

By then I had tweeted that I was going to be in the ceremony, so there was no way I could back out of it.

When we got to the stadium for the first time for dress rehearsals, I was lifted 60 metres in the air - which was horrendous and terrifying.

I said some very rude things to the poor man who was supervising me and keeping me safe and even though I went up in the air a couple more times, it didn't get any more pleasant.

Wheelchair tennis player Peter Norfolk led the British team into the stadium at the opening ceremony

On the day of the ceremony, I couldn't eat because I thought I was going to be sick. The only thing that kept me going was my supervisor who was so kind and patient and lovely and kept telling me that they wouldn't let me die.

Para-triathlete Joe Townsend, who lost his legs in an explosion while serving with the Royal Marines and was also part of the ceremony, entering the stadium on a zipwire with the flame, also helped when I was freaking out by telling me to just stop whining and get on with it!

When it got to my big moment and I was up in the air with the crowds watching below, I remember just trying to count my breaths to get through it. I was grateful that I didn't throw up on anyone on the ground - you don't want to be remembered for that.

I had bought tickets for my family for the ceremony because they were such a support to me throughout my life and I was excited they were going to be there, but they were underwhelmed by my performance - one of my nephews fell asleep while my daughter Carys wasn't watching.

I'm so glad I did it, but there isn't enough money in the world to make me do something like that again. On the other hand, because I did something that really scared me, it has made me more confident to do other things in my life.

A time to be proud - but not complacent

But overall, I remember the 2012 Games as being among the best weeks of my life, and not just in sporting terms.

I don't think the public saw the Olympics and Paralympics as two different events - they just saw it as British athletes doing well. It was a time to be really proud and a time when we all came together and touched so many people emotionally.

The memory of Jonnie Peacock shushing the crowd before his 100m final and then going on to win gold will live with me forever. It was the race of a lifetime.

Coming out of the stadium that night I remember meeting a family with a little girl who had meningitis and was a double leg amputee. She was walking out having decided that she wanted to be an athlete too so, for her, the Games changed her life.

Para-sprinter Jonnie Peacock provided one of many iconic moments of the 2012 Games

The volunteer Gamesmakers were incredible too. I sometimes see them now, still proudly wearing their official trainers or trousers, and that pride in the kit is a sign of a successful Games.

But while we should praise 2012 for being stunning and incredible, you can't expect a couple of weeks of the Olympics and Paralympics to change the world without a lot of other things being in place.

While we have some athletes who watched 2012 and were inspired to take up sport and have gone on to win Paralympic medals, we haven't seen a big influx of disabled people taking up sport at grassroots level, which is also important.

And 10 years on, there are still massive challenges for disabled people across British society in many areas like transport, employment, healthcare, education, social care, access and day-to-day living.

So celebrate the games for what they were - but we can't make glib statements about how it has changed the world.

Pressure on Paris

As much as London was amazing, I don't want it to stay the best Paralympics forever because you want things to move on and get better, which we haven't really seen so far.

Despite the absence of crowds, Tokyo still put on a spectacular Paralympics

We know that financial issues meant the Rio Games came close to not happening at all, but it felt like Tokyo was expecting to be the Games to take the step forward from London. However Covid struck and plans changed.

Now the attention will fall on Paris in 2024 and also Los Angeles four years later, and both will have a big job to do to deliver amazing Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris has waited a really long time to host the Games and they will want to make it memorable. Hopefully they can raise the standard and create those moments we will all remember so they become another key point in the evolution of the Paralympics.

Tanni Grey-Thompson was speaking to BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson